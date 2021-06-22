‘Blue Bloods’ Was Nearly Filmed in Surprising Location
The CBS primetime police drama “Blue Bloods” was nearly filmed in Toronto as its first season was underway because of New York state taxes. Since 2010, the show has told stories about New York policemen and women who fight crime in Gotham. However, the drama nearly packed up and began filming in Canada because New York’s rebates for film and cinema had ended, according to Aceshowbiz.com. Currently, New York offers filmmakers a tax credit of up to 25 percent of a film’s production costs.outsider.com