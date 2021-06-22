Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’ Was Nearly Filmed in Surprising Location

By Robert Davis
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The CBS primetime police drama “Blue Bloods” was nearly filmed in Toronto as its first season was underway because of New York state taxes. Since 2010, the show has told stories about New York policemen and women who fight crime in Gotham. However, the drama nearly packed up and began filming in Canada because New York’s rebates for film and cinema had ended, according to Aceshowbiz.com. Currently, New York offers filmmakers a tax credit of up to 25 percent of a film’s production costs.

outsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Film#In Blue#Cbs#Aceshowbiz Com#The Big Apple#Ctv News#Nypd#Yahoo Entertainment#Paleyfest Ny#Patch Com#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Series
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Real Reason Why ‘Linda Reagan’ Actor Amy Carlson Exited the Show After Season 7

Danny Reagan has been dealing with the death of his wife Linda on “Blue Bloods.” Why did actress Amy Carlson leave after seven seasons?. Simply put, Carlson decided not to renew her contract with the hit CBS crime drama, according to an article on Looper.com. Show producers decided to kill off Linda Reagan in a helicopter crash, thereby making it impossible for her and Carlson to return.
PetsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Once Described How His Favorite Horse ‘Earned Him Some Money’

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has had an extremely successful acting career. But he isn’t the only member of the family who can say that. We all know and love Tom Selleck for his many roles in film and on TV over the years. From his time in the 1980s on Magnum, P.I., to nowadays as Frank Reagan in the family police drama Blue Bloods, Selleck has long been a fan-favorite. But did you know that his longtime horse Spikey was quite the star himself?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Maria Baez Actress Marisa Ramirez Explained Why She Likes ‘Not Being a Reagan’

“Blue Bloods” star Marisa Ramirez isn’t a member of the Reagan family on the hit CBS crime drama. She’s not disappointed, either. “I’m very grateful to have such an amazing job,” Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez, says in an interview with Dan Levine of PopCulture. “And, you know, especially right now who knows where I’d be. I’ve created a life for myself here on the East Coast and I had a kid and so I can still be Mom and have work.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Says His ‘Marriage Wouldn’t Have Survived’ When He Was Doing ’Magnum P.I.’: Here’s Why

Have you ever wondered how actors balance their work life and their life at home? Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck once gave fans an insight into just that. Selleck has been a household name for decades. He has starred on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods since 2010. On the show, Selleck portrays Frank Reagan — the Police Commissioner of New York City. The popular show follows Reagan and his family. His son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a seasoned detective on the force, while his daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is the Assistant District Attorney in New York County.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Tom Selleck Thought the Family Dinner Scenes Were a ‘Little Long’

If you’re a “Blue Bloods” fan you know about the family dinner scenes. The scenes have become an iconic staple for the show. And it makes sense. Mixing crime drama with action and capping it all off with some calm, family love, is a great recipe for a show. However, actor Tom Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan on the show, didn’t think the dinner scene would make it into the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Reveals the Challenges of Social Media in 2014 Interview

If you think “Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan is a fool when it comes to social media, then you might want to rethink that conclusion. Moynahan, who plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama, knows that being on social media can be challenging. Especially when you are someone who has been in the spotlight as she has been from her modeling days to her current role.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Garrett Moore Actor Gregory Jbara Leaving the Show?

Say it ain’t so! Acclaimed actor and “Blue Bloods” star Gregory Jbara is reportedly considering leaving the long-running CBS drama series. According to a report by The Sun, speculation has been building around Jbara’s exit. During one especially tense moment of Season 11, Jbara’s character issues a tense statement to the press. Later, he tried to give his boss an envelope. However, the boss, who is played by Tom Selleck, refused to accept the letter believing it was Jbara’s resignation.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Will Estes Says He ‘Clicks’ With His Castmates

The stars of “Blue Bloods” have natural chemistry. And that’s why they were able to hit the ground running when it came time to shoot the pilot episode. In a 2017 interview with “CBS This Morning,” Jamie Reagan actor Will Estes said the cast just clicked together from their very first scene on “Blue Bloods.” He said they basically all ended up together forced to shoot one of the show’s epic family dinner scenes when they had barely met.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Drops Gorgeous Waterfall Video

“Blue Bloods” actor Sami Gayle is living her best life during her time away from the show. The 12th season of the show isn’t set to air until the end of 2021 so the “Blue Bloods” cast is taking a well-deserved break from show business. However, Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the show, isn’t resting. In fact, she’s doing the opposite. She’s adventuring!

Comments / 0

Community Policy