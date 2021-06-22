‘Blue Bloods’ Was Nearly Filmed in Surprising Location

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has had an extremely successful acting career. But he isn’t the only member of the family who can say that. We all know and love Tom Selleck for his many roles in film and on TV over the years. From his time in the 1980s on Magnum, P.I., to nowadays as Frank Reagan in the family police drama Blue Bloods, Selleck has long been a fan-favorite. But did you know that his longtime horse Spikey was quite the star himself?