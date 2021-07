It was a wild and wacky Section V Golf season, concluding with a bit of controversy at the sectional championships. Elba/Oakfield-Alabama/s C.J. Gottler was eventually awarded the Class C title after initially finishing behind Bloomfield’s Gabe Ward. Shortly after the championship match concluded, it was discovered that Ward was misclassified and was instead supposed to be participating in Class B. The error gave Gottler the title as Ward was moved to Class B, but the controversy didn’t end there.