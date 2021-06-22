Cancel
Environment

Weather for 6-22

Cover picture for the articleToday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 81 and a low of 64. Wednesday should also be sunny with a high about 87 and a low around 74. Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BUTTE AND WESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 403 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Arpan, or 17 miles northeast of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newell, Nisland, Vale, Castle Rock, Antelope Butte, Arpan, Belle Fourche Reservoir, Newell Lake and Two Top Butte. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nassau County, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Weather service: Flash Flood Watch in effect for Nassau County

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Nassau County from Thursday night into midday Friday, when Tropical Storm Elsa is predicted to blow across the region, bringing with it high winds and steady rain, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is predicting one to three...
Environmentcbslocal.com

6 P.M. Weather Report

Temperatures will stay comfortable for the next couple of days, Chris Shaffer reports (3:21). WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 8, 2021.
Hettinger County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR HETTINGER COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mott, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Hettinger County, including the following locations... Havelock. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PHILLIPS AND NORTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 242 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Opheim to near Hinsdale, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Saco, Hinsdale, Vandalia and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and a tornado. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bergen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BERGEN AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 140 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ramsey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Monsey around 150 PM EDT. Nanuet around 155 PM EDT. Pearl River around 200 PM EDT. Tappan, Norwood and Orangeburg around 205 PM EDT. Nyack and Upper Nyack around 215 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Woodbury County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Woodbury THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WOODBURY AND SOUTHERN DAKOTA COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for west central Iowa...and northeastern Nebraska.
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 826 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Thunder Butte, or 10 miles northwest of Dupree, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, Thunder Butte, Red Elm and Iron Lightning. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geauga THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GEAUGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL BUTTE AND WESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Antelope Butte, or 19 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Two Top Butte, Arpan, Newell Lake and Newell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ZIEBACH COUNTY At 812 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Thunder Butte, or 10 miles northwest of Dupree, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, Thunder Butte, Red Elm and Iron Lightning. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN BUTTE AND WESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 408 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Arpan, or 17 miles northeast of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newell, Nisland, Vale, Belle Fourche Reservoir, Newell Lake and Arpan. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bucks THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN HUNTERDON AND CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and northwestern New Jersey...and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and a tornado. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bergen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BERGEN AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 140 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ramsey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Monsey around 150 PM EDT. Nanuet around 155 PM EDT. Pearl River around 200 PM EDT. Tappan, Norwood and Orangeburg around 205 PM EDT. Nyack and Upper Nyack around 215 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bowman County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bowman, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bowman; Slope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR EASTERN BOWMAN...SOUTHEASTERN SLOPE AND WESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Amidon, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Scranton around 635 PM MDT. Reeder around 645 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bowman Haley Dam, Bucyrus, Griffin, Buffalo Springs and Gascoyne. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Harding County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHWESTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Ralph, or 15 miles west of Hettinger, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lodgepole. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 659 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Ralph, or 16 miles southwest of Hettinger, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lodgepole, White Butte, Shadehill and Shadehill Reservoir. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mellette; Todd THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL TODD AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and has is exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, small hail up to nickel size and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Weather Blog - Weekend Rain Chances & Possibly Some Severe Weather

Thunderstorms are possible today into the weekend. The activity moving our way this morning will likely weaken and perhaps bring us a brief shower or two, but with no risk of severe weather until later tonight. There is a disturbance heading our way:. These morning showers and thunderstorms are associated...
Fayette County, INweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN FAYETTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.

