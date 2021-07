An intense rivalry between the UK’s most southwesterly counties has always existed (not least over sconegate, the contentious, heated and deeply divisive question over whether jam or cream should go first on a scone). But when it comes to natural attractions, Devon and Cornwall are evenly matched. Like its neighbour to the west, Devon is one of the UK’s holiday hotspots, with miles of coast, plenty of beaches and acres of green countryside to explore – as well as the added bonus of two national parks, moody Dartmoor and coastal Exmoor. And just like its neighbour, finding anywhere to stay...