‘Jeopardy!’: Former Champ Brad Rutter Once Described How Alex Trebek Impacted His Life

Greatness is greatness. And it should be recognized. That’s exactly what the Emmy Awards seek to do each year. This time around, however, the category for outstanding game show host is home to stiff competition. It’s the last year that late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek will be in the running. He’s coming off of two consecutive wins. But iconic “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak not only thinks Trebek will win this year, but he also wants to see it happen.