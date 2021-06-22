‘Jeopardy!’: Former Champ Brad Rutter Once Described How Alex Trebek Impacted His Life
Jeopardy champion Brad Rutter holds the title of greatest contestant of all time with winnings of over $4.5 million. Since his first win on the game show, Rutter has won the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, the Battle of the Decades, the Million Dollar Masters tournament and the Ultimate Tournament of Champions. Through all of the victories and time spent on the show, the game’s champion developed a relationship with host Alex Trebek, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2020.outsider.com