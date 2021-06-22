Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’: Former Champ Brad Rutter Once Described How Alex Trebek Impacted His Life

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeopardy champion Brad Rutter holds the title of greatest contestant of all time with winnings of over $4.5 million. Since his first win on the game show, Rutter has won the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, the Battle of the Decades, the Million Dollar Masters tournament and the Ultimate Tournament of Champions. Through all of the victories and time spent on the show, the game’s champion developed a relationship with host Alex Trebek, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

outsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Brad Rutter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#The Battle Of The Decades#Abc#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Remember Controversial Moment when 12-Year-Old Lost Final Jeopardy Because of Misspelled Word?

Back in 2013, Jeopardy! faced backlash over a controversial final round moment that saw a 12-year-old boy lose because he misspelled a word. Jeopardy! contestant Thomas Hurley III took part in one of the annual Kids Week episodes on the game show. During Final Jeopardy!, Hurley guessed the right answer of “Emancipation Proclamation.” The clue suggested that it was a document from 1863, which Abraham Lincoln called ‘a fit and necessary war measure.’
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Savannah Guthrie Described Why Alex Trebek ‘Was Such a Revered Figure’

On Monday, journalist Savannah Guthrie is taking over Jeopardy! as the new guest host, and she recently opened up about longtime host Alex Trebek and his legendary career. Ever since Trebek passed away in November 2020, Jeopardy! has utilized a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts. Guthrie follows a long line of interims, and is gearing up for her own two-week stint behind the podium. Like many other hosts on the game show recently, Guthrie has paid tribute to her predecessor.
Moviesoutsider.com

‘Jeopardy!: Alex Trebek Revealed the Two Actors He’d Like to Portray Him in a Movie

Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was no stranger to having actors portray him on screen. The only catch was the depictions were generally done for the sake of comedy. For example, “Saturday Night Live” set the likes of Will Ferrell to the task. But if someone ever made a serious movie about Alex Trebek or one related to the show, who did he want to play him?
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Explains How Show Staff Are ‘Wanting to Uphold’ Alex Trebek’s Legacy

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is gone by not forgotten as the show’s producers continue to honor the legacy he left behind. Trebek presided over “Jeopardy!” matches for the better part of 37 years, becoming a household name in the process. The all-time great game show host brought subtle charm and a strong sense of integrity to the game. He was also very dedicated to the game he loved, recording his final episode just days before his death.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Dad

Alex Trebek’s Kids Accept Their Dad’s Final Emmy Award

Alex Trebek, the TV icon and legendary host of “Jeopardy!”, won his final Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show host, and the posthumous honor was accepted by two of his children, Matthew and Emily. Their emotional acceptance speech touched on why he loved the show and, likely, why people loved watching him on the show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Tells Why He’s Got His ‘Fingers Crossed’ When Asked About Alex Trebek Replacement

Similar to millions of “Jeopardy!” fans everywhere, Ken Jennings is eager to hear who the full-time replacement will be for the show — whether it’s him or not. “Jeopardy!” has really shown just how many options and considerations there are for picking an Alex Trebek replacement. In many ways, it’s impossible to replicate or replace the kind of impact Trebek had on audiences while hosting for 37 years.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Says He’s Rooting for Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek to Win Posthumous Emmy

Greatness is greatness. And it should be recognized. That’s exactly what the Emmy Awards seek to do each year. This time around, however, the category for outstanding game show host is home to stiff competition. It’s the last year that late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek will be in the running. He’s coming off of two consecutive wins. But iconic “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak not only thinks Trebek will win this year, but he also wants to see it happen.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Executive Producer Mike Richards Relying on ‘Gut Instinct’ to Name Alex Trebek Replacement

Gameshow “Jeopardy!” continues to press forward in spite of not having a full-time host in place for the first time since 1984. That is the year that Alex Trebek first stepped behind the now-iconic “Jeopardy!” host’s lectern. For 37 years, Alex Trebek greeted television watchers before overseeing a game of intellectual competition. A true professional, Trebek’s smooth delivery and subtle charm made him a household name and one of the highest-paid television hosts ever.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Alex Trebek's Kids Accept Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Game Show Host On His Behalf

Legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek posthumously won the Daytime Emmy award for outstanding game show host on Friday night. Two of Trebek’s adult children, Matthew Trebek and Emily Trebek, accepted the award on the host’s behalf at the 48th annual award ceremony. Trebek died in November at age 80 after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Explains How ‘Something Inside’ of Him Says He Should Replace Alex Trebek

On Friday, an interview with upcoming Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton revealed the celebrity’s thoughts about taking over the game show permanently. Burton has been vocal about his desire to replace longtime host Alex Trebek. He even had thousands of fans sign a Change.org petition for him to become the next host. As of today, more than 250,000 fans have signed the petition.
Celebritiestvweb.com

Pat Sajak Hopes Alex Trebek Posthumously Wins Daytime Emmy Over Him

Pat Sajak is pulling for Alex Trebek to get the win for Outstanding Game Show Host at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Before he passed away in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer, Trebek continued to work as the host of Jeopardy! for as long as he could. His final run on the show has posthumously earned him a nomination at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards this month.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

’Jeopardy!’: Here’s the 3 Worst Performing Guest Hosts So Far Following Savannah Guthrie’s Stint

Later tonight (6/25), Jeopardy! guest host Savannah Guthrie is making her final appearance on the game show, so here’s the ratings for all interim hosts until now. On Friday night, the interim host finishes up her two-week stint on the game show. Ever since longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in November from pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! has used a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts. Some have been great and others have been lackluster, but everyone seems to have their own personal favorite.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

The unanswered ‘Jeopardy!’ question: Who’s the new host?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” needed a host, and Lucille Ball had an enthusiastic suggestion for creator Merv Griffin: The smooth-voiced, debonair emcee of the “High Rollers” game show. That was 1984. Decades later, filling the void left by the late Alex Trebek involves sophisticated research and a parade of...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmys turned into a love letter to Alex Trebek, honoring the beloved “Jeopardy!” host and the show seven months after his death. Trebek won as game show host and “Jeopardy!” earned game show honors on Friday night. ABC’s “General Hospital” claimed four trophies, including...
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Ken Jennings Reveals How He Feels About Being The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’ And When The New Host May Be Revealed

For months now, Jeopardy! has been using guest hosts to fill the sizable legacy left by Alex Trebek. The reviews have been mixed, with some stars, like Aaron Rogers, getting praised by critics and fans alike, while others, like Dr. Oz, took a beating from both fans and critics. One of the first guest hosts was Ken Jennings and he remains one of the favorites, it seems, to replace the iconic Trebek. Does the Jeopardy! GOAT want the job? He’s made his answer clear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy