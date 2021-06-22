Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dr. Dog @ Stubb’s 11/11 & 11/13

By Liv, [READ FULL BIO]
mxdwn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Dog will be performing at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Thursday, November, 11 (SOLD OUT) and Saturday, November 13 with doors opening a 7 pm to the public. This show is for all ages with tickets being sold for $32.50. Dr. Dog is an American rock band based in Philadelphia,...

music.mxdwn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Band
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bands#American Rock#West Chester University#Passed Away Vol#Fate#Rolling Stone#Entertainment Weekly#We Buy Gold Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Modest Mouse to perform four shows at Brooklyn Steel in August

American rock band Modest Mouse is scheduled to perform at Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday, August 11th-Saturday, August 13th. General admission tickets are $49.50 and can be found on AXS. Doors for this 16+ event open at 7:00pm, and the show is set to start at 8:00pm. Modest Mouse has been...
Musicmxdwn.com

Punk Singer Jeff Rosenstock to perform at Brooklyn’s Warsaw on 11/26-11/28

Long Island based singer and songwriter Jeff Rosenstock will be performing at Brooklyn’s Warsaw on Friday, November 26th, Saturday, November 27th, and Sunday, November 28th at 7:00pm. Tickets to see the punk singer range from $50.00-$100.00 and are only available on third party ticket selling sites. Jeff Rosenstock is well...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Treasure of Love

You would have to look long and hard to find another band whose primary members all have their own names emblazoned on the Walk of Fame. Of course, we are talking Lubbock’s West Texas Walk of Fame and the musical trio of Joe Ely, Butch Hancock, and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. Their plaques are mixed right in there with Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and Waylon Jennings, amongst dozens of other dust-loving creative types. The three high school friends made their initial recordings as The Flatlanders (musical saw accompaniment and all) in the early ’70s. Those recordings didn’t see much of the light of day until nearly 20 years on when re-issued as More a Legend Than a Band.
MusicBoston Globe

New music for the out-of-it

“I used to be with it, but then they changed what ‘it’ was. Now what I’m with isn’t ‘it,’ and what’s ‘it’ seems weird and scary to me.”. The year was 1996. Abe Simpson, middle-aged father, was addressing his teenage son Homer, soon (in television time) about to experience the same gulf between his music-hungry youth and an advanced adulthood that was utterly disconnected from the sonic zeitgeist of his children’s generation. And so, with the “Homerpalooza” episode, “The Simpsons” got an early jump on a dynamic that has become entrenched enough over the last decade or so that it’s taken on the weight of cliché: the notion that people tend to stop listening to new music around the time they turn 30.
Festivalmxdwn.com

First River Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Waxahatchee, Parquet Courts and Guided By Voices

The First River Festival happening in Westchester, NY, announced its 2021 Lineup. This is the first year of the festival, and it will be held on October 9th and 10th. Indie-rock band Parquet Court will be headlining Saturday together with Guided by Voices. Sunday’s headliners will be Waxahatchee. According to brooklynvegan.com, each band will have a 90 minute set during the festival.
Musicmxdwn.com

Wolf Alice Shares Hazy Video for New Song “Feeling Myself”

On July 6th, the British indie group Wolf Alice shared their newest video to “Feeling Myself.” The song is taken from their newest album, Blue Weekend. Even released just last month, the album has critics raving and is already handled as one of the best albums of 2021. Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals).
Musicmxdwn.com

LP Announces New Album Churches for October 2021 Release

Pop rock singer-songwriter LP has released her new single “Goodbye” after announcing her sixth studio album titled Churches that will be released on October 8. The song’s official music video is set to be dropped on July 9. The album will feature 15 tracks including “Goodbye” and previously released singles...
Musiccoachellavalleyweekly.com

PAUL WELLER “Fat Pop (Volume 1)” (Polydor Records)

“Who’s always there when you really needed them. That’s Paul Weller expounding on the power of music on the title track of his brand spanking new album, “Fat Pop (Volume 1).”. Paul Weller, in case you aren’t aware, was the leader of one of England’s most seminal Punk bands, The...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Deafheaven Releases Melodic New Song “The Gnashing” and Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

California black metal band Deafheaven released their newest track, “The Gnashing,” from their upcoming album Infinite Granite. The band announced in June that their album will drop via Sargent House on August 20th. The producer for the album is no other than Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Johnsen, who is known to produce more rock music than metal, produced Paramore’s 2017 album After Laughter, Wolf Alice’s Visions of a Life and in 2011, M83’s massive and critically acclaimed album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. Most recently, Johnsen produced Poppy’s new single “Her.”
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Off! Signs with Fat Possum and Shares Video for Cover of Metallica’s “Holier Than Thou” Starring David Yow of Jesus Lizard and Angelo Moore of Fishbone

After 7 years of being inactive, the punk rock supergroup OFF! signed with their new label Fat Possum. But the label is not the only thing that changed for the band. The lineup changed too, at least partly; Steven Shane McDonald (bass), who is also known for playing in Melvin and Red Kross, left the band in 2020 and is now replaced by Autry Fulbright II.
MusicTexas Monthly

The Flatlanders’ Rollicking New Album Pays Tribute to Country Music History

Over the years, the Flatlanders—Lubbock’s Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Butch Hancock—have earned a reputation as Americana music’s first supergroup, leading the way with a rootsy mix of country and bluegrass, along with a dash of rock and roll. Now they’re back with a new album, Treasure of Love, marking their fifth studio outing and the first since Hills and Valleys in 2009. Next year will be the fiftieth anniversary of their eight-track-tape debut, All-American Music.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pearl Jam Guitarist Says Stevie Ray Vaughan Changed His Life

Live concerts can be a life-altering experience. Just ask Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who said he had stopped playing guitar about a year before he joined the band. He shares the revelation in Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the Seattle-area music venue. (The movie will screen for one night only on July 21 to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the return of live music.)
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Nikki Sixx Was Invited to Join Quiet Riot Prior to Motley Crue

Prior to his success as the bassist and primary songwriter in Motley Crue, Nikki Sixx was invited to join Quiet Riot. In 1978, Sixx was still in his pre-Motley band, London. Meanwhile, Quiet Riot’s founding bassist, Kelly Garni, had been dismissed in dramatic fashion after the musician drunkenly fought his bandmates (and plotted to do worse). Looking to replace him, the Quiet Riot guys reached out to Sixx.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy