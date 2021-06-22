Cancel
MLB Pack Pros: Rodón, Turner turning up the heat in June

By Bryan Pyrtle, Assistant Sports Editor
Technician Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs June nears its end, several major league teams are making their bids for the postseason. As far as the three MLB Pack Pros are concerned, Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón is staking a claim of his own for the AL Cy Young, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is beginning to reestablish himself as a threat at the plate and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is struggling to get appearances.

