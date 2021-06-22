Did you have to leave your vehicle at Whitney Portal? Vehicle retrieval opportunity on June 22

June 21, 2021 – On Tuesday June 22 at 8 a.m. there will be an opportunity for those who have a vehicle parked at Whitney Portal to retrieve it. This opportunity is dependent upon favorable fire behavior and may be cancelled if conditions become unsafe. Those who wish to retrieve a vehicle parked at Whitney Portal must arrive promptly at or before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Whitney Portal Road and Movie Road. Please note that drivers are not available, so you must have a ride up to the portal in another private vehicle. Vehicles will be escorted by Law Enforcement Officers.