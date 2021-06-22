Cancel
Harry and Meghan bought Lilibet Diana web domain 'before asking Queen about name'

Image: Getty Images
 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago

Harry and Meghan bought the 'Lilibet Diana' and 'Lili Diana' web domain names before the newborn's name was approved by the Queen.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that they had bought a 'significant' number of domain names for a variety of potential names they had been considering.

This suggests that the couple had other names in mind had the Queen objected to the use of the name Lilibet.

The couple recently welcomed their second child, and first daughter, who was born earlier this month weighing 7lb 11oz.

Lilibet is the Queen’s family nickname and the choice pays tribute to the monarch at a challenging time for the Windsors, who are mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx66C_0abUUyIm00
Image: Getty Images

The Daily Telegraph reports that domain name lilibetdiana.com was purchased in the US on June 4, the day the baby was born and two days before the public announcement.

Several days earlier, on May 31, the domain name lilidiana.com was registered.

A spokesperson for the couple told the paper: “[As] is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared.”

Previously the 95-year-old monarch was said to have been "delighted" at the choice of name and thought the tribute to both her and Harry’s late mother was a “lovely idea”.

The BBC had reported that a Palace source said the Queen was not asked by Harry and Meghan, 39, about naming their daughter Lilibet, who was born at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

But a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, also parents to two-year-old son Archie, insisted that the duke did speak to the Queen about his hope of naming his second child after her, saying the BBC story was "false and defamatory" in a legal warning.

She was the first person Harry called before the public announcement, the spokesperson said.

The Sussexes, who live in the Los Angeles suburb of Montecito after quitting their roles as senior royals, wouldn't have used the name "had she not been supportive".

The spokesperson said: “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

News Break
BBC
Related
