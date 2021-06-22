Mossimo Giannulli Goes Shirtless In Swimsuit & Lori Loughlin Rocks Beach Coverup In Cabo
Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin are enjoying a Mexican vacation, following their respective jail sentences. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are enjoying the prison to luxury resort pipeline. The Full House alum, 56, and her fashion designer husband, 58, were photographed soaking up the rays in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on June 21 several months after serving time for their role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. Lori rocked a loose white coverup and straw visor while Mossimo went topless. SEE THE PICS HERE!hollywoodlife.com