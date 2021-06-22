Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mossimo Giannulli Goes Shirtless In Swimsuit & Lori Loughlin Rocks Beach Coverup In Cabo

By Jessica Wang
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin are enjoying a Mexican vacation, following their respective jail sentences. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are enjoying the prison to luxury resort pipeline. The Full House alum, 56, and her fashion designer husband, 58, were photographed soaking up the rays in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on June 21 several months after serving time for their role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. Lori rocked a loose white coverup and straw visor while Mossimo went topless. SEE THE PICS HERE!

hollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Olivia Jade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Swimsuit Lori Loughlin#Mexican#The Full House#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lori Loughlin’s Mexico trip not quite what she described to court

It’s not lost on the general public that Lori Loughlin’s recent luxury vacation to Mexico reeks of privilege, but media reports have also depicted her vacation in ways that are different from the “family” trip purpose she and the U.S probation office presented to the court. If nothing else, this...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin’s Friendship Through the Years: From ‘Full House’ to Now

From reboots to legal woes, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin have stayed friends through it all!. The actresses first met on the set of Full House, which premiered on ABC in 1987. While Bure starred as the eldest Tanner daughter, D.J., Loughlin played her Aunt Becky. After the show came to an end in 1995, the duo stayed close and even reunited on TV years later for the show’s reboot. Fuller House aired on Netflix from 2016 to 2020 with both Bure and Loughlin reprising their roles.
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Getting Out Of Los Angeles To Save Marriage?

Ever since Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli served their respective prison sentences for their involvement in the UCLA college admissions scandal, rumors have circled about their marriage. Are they together? Is their relationship strained? Gossip Cop has covered quite a few of these stories. Here are some of them. Relationship...
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

How Is Lori Loughlin's Marriage Going After Serving Time In Prison?

It was impossible to not be consumed with the college admissions scandal in March 2019. "Full House" alum Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California, according to Us Weekly. The couple initially maintained their innocence, but pleaded...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Us Weekly

Inside Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s ‘Committed’ Marriage Post-Prison

Better than ever! Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s relationship is thriving following their individual prison releases and their much-needed Mexico vacation. “This vacation has done wonders for them, it’s the boost they desperately needed to clear their heads and let their hair down as a couple,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They got to soak up the sun, pamper themselves and hang with friends, but most of all they’re thrilled because they’ve gotten their mojo back as a couple.”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
RetailPosted by
TVShowsAce

Sister Wives Star Mykelti Returns To Her Original Roots

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown, her husband, Tony Padron, and their baby girl, Avalon live in Utah. They stayed for some time in St.George, but it looks like they already moved to another place. Possibly with her husband working from home now, they can move anywhere they like. This weekend, the news came that their move takes her back to her roots and the place has significant ties to the TLC show.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Christina Anstead looks stunning in flirty corseted dress

Christina Anstead pulled off a winning summer look with a pretty blue dress which had fans falling over themselves to get their hands on. The Flip or Flop star shared a photo from her Christina on the Coast show and it was her appearance which got her followers talking. In...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy