Mary E. Dale (Oct. 23, 1942-June 19, 2021)
Mary E. Dale, age 78, of Defiance passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on Oct. 23, 1942, to the late Ray and Denelda (Henry) Moore in Holgate, Ohio. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1960 after spending several years in St. Joe Indiana. On June 25, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart John Dale at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Holgate, Ohio.