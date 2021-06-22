3 Fun Affordable Things To Do This Summer In Petoskey

Petoskey State Park Caitriana Nicholson (Creative Commons)

Looking for some fun summer activities to enjoy in Petoskey? Look no further. I just visited the area and discovered that there are a variety of fun and affordable activities you can do. Without further ado, let's dive into some fun options for things to do.

The Historic Gaslight District

A shopping area for more than 100 years, the Gaslight district is bursting with independent shops, boutiques, and galleries. You can browse the great selection of books at McLean and Eakin. Enjoy a great cup of coffee at Roast and Toast. Downtown Petoskey also features great views of Little Traverse Bay, fine dining, and streets lined with historic gas lights. For a full list of shops click here.

Made a stop in Petoskey on our way to Traverse City, throughly enjoyed the Meyers Ace Hardware, a blast from the past but everything needed for the present! Beards Brewery was perfect for an afternoon brew and snack. They are doing a great job of social distancing and masking. Janet Z.

Petoskey State Park

Situated on Little Traverse Bay and home to 1 mile of beautiful beach along Lake Michigan, Petoskey State park features two modern campgrounds and trails. In addition, the park is a popular destination for those wanting to find Petoskey stones. That being said, it is harder to find Petoskey stones today. If you're really wanting to find some, I recommend bringing some goggles or a mask. The daily charge is currently $9 a day for a pass to the park. There are also some fantastic trails for hiking and the scenery is breathtaking.

We stopped here looking for petoskey stones but had a beautiful view of the lake and sand dunes. It was a very windy day and I walked along the beech but not really any stones to be found. Easy to find and easy parking. Camping area was closed but the facilities looked very nice. Julie B

Mackinaw Trail Winery and Brewery

Located in the rolling hills of the beautiful Petoskey area, Mackinaw Trail Winery & Brewery offers some amazing vineyards as scenery for your visit. But there is also something here for the beer lovers too. Mackinaw Trail Brewing Company is one of the premier Microbreweries in Northern Michigan. You can enjoy one of over 14 different beers on tap at the Petoskey location.

The outdoor patio overlooks the vineyards and hillsides and is a great place to enjoy a glass of wine or one of their micro-brewed beers. I am a dry wine lover and it’s often difficult finding an area winery that makes a good dry wine. Mackinaw Trails dry reds and whites are delicious! Sashea121

You can learn more about the Mackinaw Trail Winery & Brewery here.

There you have it, three fun activities to try this summer in Petoskey. Let me know if I missed one of your favorites!