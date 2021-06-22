Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, OH

Charla J. Brentlinger (Aug. 13, 1926-June 18, 2021)

Northwest Signal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharla Jean (Herge) Brentlinger, age 94, a life-long resident of Henry County, Ohio, and formerly of Malinta and Napoleon, Ohio, died on June 18, 2021. Her legacy … Jean was born on Aug. 13, 1926, in Monroe Township, Henry County, Ohio, to Clement (Clem) and Ethel (Billig) Eberle. In 1944, after graduating from Malinta-Grelton High School, she married her first husband, James Frederick Herge of Malinta, Ohio (deceased 12/18/1973). In 1977, Jean married her second husband, James Andrew Brentlinger of Swanton, Ohio (deceased 3/24/2016).

www.northwestsignal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Napoleon, OH
City
Sylvania, OH
Napoleon, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
City
Gahanna, OH
City
Danville, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Holgate, OH
State
Kentucky State
County
Henry County, OH
State
Arizona State
City
Swanton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St John#United Church Of Christ#Church#4 H Advisor#Defiance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters Friday that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A British police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard, whose killing sparked anger, protests and soul-searching across the country about what the authorities and society could do to stop male violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who guarded diplomatic premises,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy