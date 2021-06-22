Charla J. Brentlinger (Aug. 13, 1926-June 18, 2021)
Charla Jean (Herge) Brentlinger, age 94, a life-long resident of Henry County, Ohio, and formerly of Malinta and Napoleon, Ohio, died on June 18, 2021. Her legacy … Jean was born on Aug. 13, 1926, in Monroe Township, Henry County, Ohio, to Clement (Clem) and Ethel (Billig) Eberle. In 1944, after graduating from Malinta-Grelton High School, she married her first husband, James Frederick Herge of Malinta, Ohio (deceased 12/18/1973). In 1977, Jean married her second husband, James Andrew Brentlinger of Swanton, Ohio (deceased 3/24/2016).www.northwestsignal.net