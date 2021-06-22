Literacy Volunteers of the Eastern Panhandle continues to see growth throughout pandemic

MARTINSBURG — Literacy Volunteers of the Eastern Panhandle’s Joyce Cook read an email from a student from the program, her heart swelling. “Thanks to you and the class, I have learned a lot. I have done many things that I thought would never happen,” she said. “I did my driving test, and now, I have my driver’s license. I moved up in my job, and thanks to what I have learned, I have done all my training in English without a problem. I still do not know 100%, but what I know is thanks to you.”