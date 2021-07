After almost two decades of coaching collegiate baseball, spending 15 of those years in Baton Rouge coaching the Tigers, Hall of Fame and championship coach Paul Mainieri retired after the 2021 baseball season. Mainieri sits down with Tiger TV Sports Director Brie Andras for an exclusive interview to reflect on his time at LSU, what he hopes for the new head coach, and what he plans to do with his retirement. (Disclaimer: This interview was filmed before the announcement of Jay Johnson as LSU's new Head Coach.) Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/