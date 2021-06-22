Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Title Match Set For Money In The Bank 2021; Updated Card

By Robert DeFelice
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kofi Kingston gets another chance at glory at WWE Money in the Bank. Bobby Lashley has agreed to face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Following Drew McIntyre’s loss to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell, The New Day were...

www.fightful.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Championship#Wwe Money In The Bank#Wwe Title#Combat#Wwe Money#Kingston#Cell#Icymi#Truekofi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE star sends a tough message to Brock Lesnar

The wrestling world has been talking about the possible return to WWE of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for several months now. The wrestler is absent from the ring of the company from the now very distant Wrestlemania 36 and now rumors about the possible return of the wrestler are on the agenda.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fire Woman After Bobby Lashley ‘Mistake’

WWE writer Kenice Mobley, who was recently hired by the company seems to have been released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently confirmed the news of the release on Twitter. “WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn’t familiar with the product.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Hiring Bobby Lashley Girlfriend?

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Major WWE Superstar Is In Talks To Return To The Ring

The WWE is returning to normal and, now that it's getting back to live shows with fans and touring, there's an intention to restore the product to its former glory. Reports have signaled the brand is hoping to make SummerSlam 2021 the biggest one yet but, to fill the massive Allegiant Stadium, the WWE will need an equally massive lineup of matches. It seems like that may be what's coming as reports indicate Vince McMahon is in contact with one of its biggest superstars to return.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Gone’ On Raw For Bad Reason

Bobby Lashley is the biggest star on Raw at this point in time. It’s very odd that we didn’t see him on the recent showing of WWE Raw. Why could this be? Could something deeper be going on within the company that has Lashley possibly on the way out of the company? With WWE firing stars left and right, we really hope that Lashley didn’t just make the list…AEW Top Star ‘Burns Bridge’ With WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Champion Going To New Company?

Bobby Lashley, the current WWE Champion had a career in MMA ans he is not unknown to the world of that sport. He has been away from combat sports but it is noted he is not ruling out a return to it. Bobby Lashley considering a return to MMA?. Fightful...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Suffered ‘Total Botch’ On Raw

WWE star Bobby Lashley is enjoying his time as the WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw. He will be defending his title against the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell In A Cell. Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley on Raw. On this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw,...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Raw ‘Removing’ Former World Champion?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best of the best the company has to offer. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. He was also unable to defeat Bobby Lashley at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and can no longer challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre might have been sabotaged at WWE Hell In A Cell as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Censors’ Offensive Tweet

Bobby Lashley has had enough of the antics of the networks. He has taken to Twitter in a big way to show that he is no longer playing around. Bobby knows his worth and knows that he is the prime example of what a champion is and what a champion defines both in and out of the four walls of professional wrestling. Batista Offered WWE Match With A-List Actor.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kofi Kingston Says Bobby Lashley ‘Took It Too Far’ On Last Night’s RAW

It was announced during last night’s episode of RAW that Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship will be taking place at Money in the Bank. Following RAW, WWE.com posted a backstage interview with Kofi where he commented on Lashley’s actions against Xavier Woods in the main event. He said,
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Battle Royal, Strap Match, Money In The Bank Build, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. We briefly see the ring filled up with Superstars.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Written Off TV?

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was action packed, and the next challenger for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship was revealed during the show. On the same show Bobby Lashley faced Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell match in the main event, and Lashley picked up the win. After the match Lashley continued the beatdown on Xavier Woods continued as Kofi Kingston looked on from outside the cell.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Threatens to Block FOX Sports Account, More Raw Video Highlights

– WWE World champion Bobby Lashley has threatened to block the official WWE on FOX Twitter account unless they delete a tweet from yesterday asking, “Is @TrueKofi correct about The All Mighty @WWE Champion? #WWERaw,” along with, “Has Bobby Lashley become soft?”. Lashley responded, “Don’t be idiots. Delete this. @WWEonFOX”...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star makes fun of Bobby Lashley

A new episode of Monday Night Raw will be staged tonight and through its official channels, WWE has officially changed a scheduled match. It was announced a few days ago that one of the red show's main matches would be the untitled match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and New Day member wrestler Xavier Woods.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE writer takes a shot at The New Day

About two weeks ago, WWE staged a Hell in A Cell Match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods on Raw as the Main Event. The champion won a nice victory and at the end of the match, he closed the cage with the help of MVP and heavily attacked his opponent while Kofi Kingston was forced to watch from the outside.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Drops Keith Lee Bombshell

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy