Bulgari Magnifica Collection Of High Jewelry Includes Fourth Largest Spinel In The World

By Roberta Naas
 18 days ago
The Roman house of Bulgari is known for its incredible craftsmanship and its art of high jewelry. Since its inception it has been known for its impeccable jewels, and throughout the 20th century some of the world’s most glamorous celebrities and socialites visited Via Conditto in Rome to pick their favorite baubles. Bulgari has always taken inspiration from art and culture for its designs, which are often over-the-top one-of-a-kind pieces that dazzle and delight. Now, the newest collection, Magnifica 2021 High Jewelry raises the bar on exceptional works of art for the neck, wrist, fingers and ears.

