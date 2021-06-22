Primary Day for Democrats, Working Families Candidates
Tuesday is primary day for Democrats and members of the Working Families Party, with disputes continuing over ballot access and who really represents one party. That argument was on display last week at the Huntington Town Board meeting when members of the public challenged Councilman Ed Smyth, a Republican running for supervisor, to explain why candidates affiliated with him and the Republican Party are running for WFP votes.huntingtonnow.com