Uncovering Synthetic Identity Fraud: Understand how today’s fastest growing fraud threat is hiding in plain sight

Title: Keep your friends close and your data closer: How fintech teams grow engagement and digital outcomes. We have moved into a new, digital era in finance and banking. For those businesses that have not pivoted and evolved with the times, it will be an uphill struggle to keep customers happy and engaged. For those businesses that embraced new digital strategies, and upgraded their marketing tech stack, now is the time to reap the rewards of increased growth and customer loyalty. And for those businesses that are somewhere in the middle, it’s becoming ever more important to be bold and experimental when testing and engaging your customers with new services and features. Your business’s future depends on it.