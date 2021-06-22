Uncovering Synthetic Identity Fraud: Understand how today’s fastest growing fraud threat is hiding in plain sight
Today’s saturated market sets up fierce and fast competition for customers. Being first-to-market with emerging consumers including Millennials, Zillennials and recent U.S. immigrants delivers competitive advantage that propels long-term growth. The highly coveted new entrant demographic creates the perfect cover for enterprising fraudsters to perpetrate lucrative synthetic identity fraud schemes. How can businesses effectively target thin-file consumers while avoiding the impacts of this growing and elusive fraud threat?www.americanbanker.com