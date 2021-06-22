Cancel
Mobile County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 13:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Localized areas especially Dauphin Island and parts of central Baldwin County will need to be closely monitored for a potential upgrade to a Flash Flood Warning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Fairhope, Foley, Theodore, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Point Clear, Dauphin Island, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Elberta, Alabama Port, Coden, Battles Wharf and Barnwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
