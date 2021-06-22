Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison; Jackson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HARRISON AND JACKSON COUNTIES At 1009 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of McHenry to 9 miles northwest of Latimer to D`iberville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, D`iberville, Wade, Latimer, Big Point, Helena, Gulf Hills, Hurley, Vancleave and Hickory Hills. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 42 and 62. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 4. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.