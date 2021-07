Not everyone got the vibes Lil Nas X was about at the recent BET Awards. He has responded to some of the homophobic criticism he received online after his performance. As spotted on Complex Lil Nas X brought “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” to life for the first time in front of a live audience at the 2021 BET Awards. During the Egyptian themed set, which was a nod to Michael Jackson’s classic “Do You Remember The Time” video, he was surrounded by a crew of male back-up dancers. Midway through the song he kissed one of the men. While his vision was largely celebrated by critics and his peers alike, some folks voiced their displeasure on social media.