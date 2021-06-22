Underrated David Lee Roth: The Most Overlooked Track From Each LP

David Lee Roth's legacy will forever be defined by his time with Van Halen. But that doesn't mean his solo work should be ignored. From a strictly commercial standpoint, Roth's post-Van Halen career followed the same basic trajectory Major T. J. "King" Kong did at the end of Dr. Strangelove. But that doesn't tell the full story. For one thing, he's often too far ahead of the cultural curve for his own good. The main problem with his first Las Vegas residency was that it arrived about 15 years too early, and his 2006 morning radio show might have gone down much better in today's world of highly targeted streams and podcasts.