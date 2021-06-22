Dexter Father's Day Teaser Sets Up Return of Surprising Character
A revived ninth season of Dexter is on the way at Showtime and a surprising post from the account's official social media has fans in a frenzy about one potential return. The Dexter Twitter account posted on Father's Day a cryptic message with the caption "Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people," the text accompanied a video of a fire which is fed a photo of Michael C. Hall's Dexter holding his son Harrison from one of the later seasons of the show. Considering the timing of the post, this has fans thinking a reunion between the pair is on the horizon.comicbook.com