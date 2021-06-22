Cancel
Dexter Father's Day Teaser Sets Up Return of Surprising Character

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA revived ninth season of Dexter is on the way at Showtime and a surprising post from the account's official social media has fans in a frenzy about one potential return. The Dexter Twitter account posted on Father's Day a cryptic message with the caption "Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people," the text accompanied a video of a fire which is fed a photo of Michael C. Hall's Dexter holding his son Harrison from one of the later seasons of the show. Considering the timing of the post, this has fans thinking a reunion between the pair is on the horizon.

comicbook.com
