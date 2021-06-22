Hideaway Hills residents get an update on a geophysical study

Salida Mountain Trails (SMT) board of directors have shared our concerns about the Envision Chaffee County Recreation in Balance (ERiB) Recreation Plan with the Chaffee County Commissioners, County Planning and Zoning Department (P&Z), and the ERiB leadership team. However, P&Z voted on June 29 to approve the plan as presented to them – which as far as we can tell denotes county approval. SMT feels that a document of this magnitude that affects all Chaffee citizens should have been more thorough/open public input, a less rushed process, and be fully approved by our county commissioners.