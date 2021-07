ESTNN explores the challenge of reaching the top of competitive Fortnite. Competitive Fortnite Battle Royale is objectively one of the more intense and unique esports in the world. It encompasses more than just aiming and shooting. In fact, Fortnite’s building and editing mechanics set it apart from every other game. Perfection is nearly impossible, given the number of random elements the game has to offer. That hasn’t stopped hundreds of thousands of competitors ranging from ages 13 to 30 from playing up to 12 hours every day.