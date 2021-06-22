Air Jordan 3 ‘Cardinal’ Releasing January 2022

Jordan Brand has been getting more and more creative when it comes to where they get the inspiration for their various colorways. This is especially true on the Air Jordan 1 where we have already seen a whole plethora of colors drape the iconic silhouette. A few weeks ago, we previewed a brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG that had been dubbed "Omege Psi Phi" which was confusing to a lot of people. Now, thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we know that this shoe is now called "Brotherhood" and that it is based on Michael Jordan's college fraternity, hence the original name.