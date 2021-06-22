Cancel
Air Jordan 3 'Cardinal' Releasing January 2022

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 17 days ago

The Air Jordan 3 'Cardinal' will launch during early 2022 and is a brand new colorway that hits the Air Jordan 3. But, the color scheme is a classic that is used on another model. Whenever you hear 'Cardinal,' most people will think of the 'Cardinal' Air Jordan 7. Originally...

