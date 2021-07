Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.