Do you part to keep #SurfsideStrong. Though we Miamians get a bad rap for being a little on the self-absorbed side, if the tragic events of last week have taught us anything it’s that when things around here get tough, we do everything we can to show up for each other. The Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside has brought this city together more than any other disaster since Hurricane Andrew, and though what happened last week was a horrible, unfathomable loss, the outpouring of support across South Florida has been incredibly inspiring.