Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Bachelorette Spoilers: What's Next For Karl Smith After Katie Thurston's Dramatic Decision

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of The Bachelorette Season 17 and the upcoming Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Season 17 of The Bachelorette didn't waste any time in generating drama, with men vying for Katie Thurston's heart for the wrong reasons, confusing the leading lady, and turning cocktail parties upside down. That said, Thurston didn't waste any time in saying goodbye to the source of a lot of the early drama once the rest of the men in the house made it clear where they stood, and she said goodbye to Karl Smith early in Episode 3. But spoilers reveal that this latest episode of The Bachelorette wasn't the end of his Bachelor Nation journey.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Blake Horstmann
Person
David Spade
Person
Chris Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#The Bachelorette#Bachelor Nation#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

What Happened to the Wife of 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio?

This season of The Bachelorette seems to be ramping up, and Michael Allio is looking to win over the heart of Katie Thurston. In between wrestling dates, pasta necklaces, and major drama between contestants, it appears that some of Katie's men are starting to shine. However, Michael hasn't been one of them. So far this season on The Bachelorette, Michael hasn't scored much alone time with Katie. The 37-year-old was not on either one of the first two group dates, but now his time to shine is here.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Hannah Brown Gushes Over Boyfriend Adam Woolard in Sweet Post: ‘Feeling Especially Blessed’

Totally loved up! Hannah Brown couldn’t be happier with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, and she wants the world to know it. “Adam appreciation post,” the Bachelorette alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 18, alongside photos of the pair embracing on the beach. “Just feeling especially blessed today to have you by my side. Thank you for everything you do for me. I’m one lucky girl.”
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Weighs in on Carrie Ann Inaba's Status for Upcoming Season

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took a leave of absence from CBS' daytime talk show The Talk in April, leaving viewers to wonder if she will be back for the ABC dance competition in the fall. DWTS host Tyra Banks could only say she hopes Inaba will be back for Season 30 on ABC. Inaba has been a judge on the show since it launched, alongside Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.
Texas StatePosted by
TVShowsAce

Former ‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Is Living His Best Texas Life

Despite not being part of Bachelor Nation anymore, Chris Harrison is still living his best life. A source in Texas saw Harrison at the Austin Proper Hotel. According to the witness he was nice to fans who wanted a picture. The source said, “I thought he seemed fine.” Chris has had a different sort of year since the pandemic started. He did a lot more with the dates during Tayshia’s season since they were so limited. Then, after Matt’s season, when he defended a contestant’s past racial behavior, he decided to step down as the host.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Blake Moynes Reveals the Content of His DMs With Katie Thurston Prior to ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It Was Shut Down’

Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Chris Harrison 'Blindsided And Betrayed' By Permanent Bachelor Exit, Thinks It's 'Tacky' Other Stars Are 'Gunning For His Job So Soon': Source

It’s the most dramatic season yet — at least for Chris Harrison. An OK! source claims that after nearly two decades as host of The Bachelor franchise, Harrison, 49, is privately livid with ABC’s decision to make his recent hiatus permanent. Article continues below advertisement. “He felt blindsided and betrayed,”...
CelebritiesRefinery29

Blake’s Pre-Bachelorette DMs Definitely Aren’t What Won Katie Over

Slight spoilers are ahead. Sometimes speaking to a Bachelorette before joining her season can give you a huge leg up. Case in point: Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2015. The two talked extensively and even FaceTimed before he crashed her midway through her Bachelorette season. It's hardly shocking then that he later made the final two. But Blake Moynes' DMs to Katie before her Bachelorette season are a very different case. It's true that Moynes did DM Thurston before coming on the show, but it was not exactly a meet cute, according to both parties.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Thurston Invites Blake Moynes to Stay, Sends Home Thomas for Being a ‘Liar’

Trusting her intuition. Katie Thurston made tough decisions on her journey toward finding love during the Monday, June 28, episode of The Bachelorette. Katie first tasked her suitors with playing truth or dare during a group date. She encouraged them to be honest with her during the afterparty, which some took as an invitation to tell her about Thomas’ admission that he had thought about being the Bachelor.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

I'd Like to Discuss Contestant Aaron Clancy on Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season

We're only a few weeks into Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and it's clear she has zero tolerance for people who aren't there for the *breathes exhausted sigh* right reasons. Which means most of the remaining dudes seem genuinely interested in finding love on the show instead of, you know, fame or growing their following so they can do toothpaste #spon. Which brings us to Aaron Clancy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy