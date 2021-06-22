Bachelorette Spoilers: What's Next For Karl Smith After Katie Thurston's Dramatic Decision
Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of The Bachelorette Season 17 and the upcoming Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Season 17 of The Bachelorette didn't waste any time in generating drama, with men vying for Katie Thurston's heart for the wrong reasons, confusing the leading lady, and turning cocktail parties upside down. That said, Thurston didn't waste any time in saying goodbye to the source of a lot of the early drama once the rest of the men in the house made it clear where they stood, and she said goodbye to Karl Smith early in Episode 3. But spoilers reveal that this latest episode of The Bachelorette wasn't the end of his Bachelor Nation journey.www.cinemablend.com