Traffic Alert: Roadwork On Clements Ferry Road Scheduled For Tuesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – If you travel Clements Ferry Road often, you may want to plan ahead or choose a different altogether route over the next few days.

Starting Tuesday, June 22, Banks Construction Company will perform nighttime flagging operations on Clements Ferry Road as crews clear trees. The roadwork is part of Berkeley County’s $64 million project to widen the highway to alleviate traffic congestion.

The flagging operations will occur in (up to) 2-mile increments throughout the project limits – from Jack Primus Road to the Wando River Bridge.

The flagging operation will be in place from approximately 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night through Friday, June 25.

Drivers are encouraged to download and use the SCDOT 511 app for smartphones for traffic information.

Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.

All road work is weather dependent.

