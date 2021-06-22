Hacks S1 Final Episodes: “Interview” & “I Think She Will”

Things have come to a close for the first season of HACKS and luckily, we’ve been confirmed for a second season so all hail the Church of Jean and praise be her name. While the race for the Emmy begins, let’s see how we ended a tense first season as lies came to a head and tensions flared. We’re on the precipice of the new show and tensions are simmering between Deb (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder). You know when you get to know a person and you can tell when something is off? You might not know exactly what is off, but you can sense when the person you’ve gotten to know is suddenly acting differently. Deb can sense something with Ava is off, even if she doesn’t know what it is. Meanwhile, Ava is continuing her cycle of lying and covering it up and honestly, Ava, that sh*t has got to stop. It’s not gonna end well for you and you could really destroy a good thing with Deb.