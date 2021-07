Lord Botetourt traveled to Rustburg Tuesday night for the 3A State semifinals, with a trip to the state finals on the line. It was a night fans won’t easily forget. The word “perfect” has been used frequently this season to describe Rustburg softball, and Tuesday was no exception. The dynamic duo of senior Carly Hudnall at catcher and junior Eden Bigham at pitcher took center stage. Eden Bigham threw to 21 batters, striking out 18 on just 77 pitches. 62 of those were strikes.