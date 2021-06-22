Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen. Ron Johnson gets heckled at Juneteenth event

Parsons Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) got an earful from voters while attending a Juneteenth rally. Johnson told reporters that the boos were "not how you heal the nation," and added: "You come down here and try to interact with people and be nice to people. But this isn't very nice, is it?"

