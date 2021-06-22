Sen. Ron Johnson gets heckled at Juneteenth event

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of the biggest critics of the news media, accusing them of dispensing what he calls fake news. But it seems the real disinformation is coming from Johnson himself. Johnson has claimed the election was stolen and that what happened at the Capitol was not an attempt at insurrection. He is critical of the fight against Covid-19 and begrudgingly voted to declare Juneteenth a federal holiday. He was banned from YouTube for comments made in Milwaukee that promoted alternative treatments for Covid-19 because they violated the company’s medical misinformation policies. Well he just won’t quit, and is at it again, once again targeting the pandemic and the vaccines. He scheduled a news conference yesterday to gin up the fears that the government-approved Covid vaccines are not safe. To try to prove his point he dragged out six people, including a former Green Bay Packer, who claim they have had adverse reactions to the vaccine. That may be. No vaccine is 100% effective or without potential side effects. But the fact is the vaccines work, and overwhelmingly those who are getting sick today are the unvaccinated. These vaccines have saved countless lives. Johnson should focus on the real story instead of pushing his own fake news.