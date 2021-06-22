Cancel
Coos County, NH

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Coos by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Coos A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL GRAFTON COUNTY At 1045 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wells River Village to near Fairlee. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Littleton, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Haverhill, Franconia, Groton, Piermont, Woodstock, Lyme, Lisbon, Bath, Dalton, Benton, Dorchester, Easton, Ellsworth, Wentworth, Rumney, Monroe and Landaff. This includes Interstate 93 between mile markers 115 and 129. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
