Special Weather Statement issued for Merrimack, Northern Grafton, Southern Grafton, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Merrimack; Northern Grafton; Southern Grafton; Sullivan A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SULLIVAN...SOUTHWESTERN GRAFTON AND WEST CENTRAL MERRIMACK COUNTIES At 1106 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Thetford Hill State Park to near Charlestown. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Claremont, Lebanon, New London, Grafton, Hanover, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Groton, Newport, Piermont, Grantham, Lyme, Cornish, Croydon, Dorchester, Plainfield, Orange, Wentworth and Sunapee. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 32 and 60.alerts.weather.gov