Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Chinese Gallery Shutters After Artwork Ranking Women’s Looks Receives Backlash

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCAT Shanghai, a non-profit art gallery, has shuttered indefinitely following outrage over an exhibition of a video work that ranked women “from the prettiest to the ugliest.”. The 2013 piece, titled Uglier and Uglier, was filmed by artist Song Ta – who compiled an eight-hour video of over 5,000 female...

designtaxi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Criticism#Video Art#Backlash#Chinese Gallery Shutters#Artnews#Afrazhaowang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Design
Country
China
Related
Industrygentside.co.uk

Nuclear accident has created strange hybrid pigs in Japan

Since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that took place in 2011, the area around the plant has been devoid of human life. Instead, theanimals have been thriving. Many species including bears, wolves, horses, deer, foxes, and pigs have been taking advantage of the wild terrain in the 20-kilometer exclusion zone that was created around the Japanese nuclear plant. A similar phenomenon was observed in the Chernobyl area as well.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Rediscovering a Revolutionary Gallery Show of Black Women’s Art

On the Fourth of July, in 1970, six American artists declared independence in an Echo Park loft, in Los Angeles. The occasion was the opening night of an exhibition devoted exclusively to the work of Black women—which is now considered by art historians to be the first of its kind in L.A., and probably in the U.S. The show was organized quickly, by the artists themselves, in response to another L.A. showcase of Black art, backed by a corporate sponsor (the Carnation Company) and overwhelmingly focussed on men. The women called their event the “Sapphire Show,” after a character in “Amos ’n Andy”—the shrewish know-it-all Sapphire Stevens—transforming a racist and sexist stereotype of women into an avatar of feminist revolution, just as one of the show’s best-known participants, the magnificent Betye Saar, would do two years later in her assemblages, when she began arming Aunt Jemima figurines with rifles.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Nike's China Sales in Spotlight After Xinjiang Backlash

(Reuters) - All eyes will be on Nike Inc's sales forecast for China as it reports quarterly numbers against the backdrop of calls to boycott global brands in the country for their comments on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. While overall results are expected to get a boost as...
Entertainmentopenculture.com

Hiroshige, Master of Japanese Woodblock Prints, Creates a Guide to Making Shadow Puppets for Children (1842)

Even if the name Utagawa Hiroshige doesn’t ring a bell, “Hiroshige” by itself probably does. And on the off chance that you’ve never heard so much as his mononym, you’ve still almost certainly glimpsed one of his portrayals of Tokyo — or rather, one of his portrayals of Edo, as the Japanese capital, his hometown, was known during his lifetime. Hiroshige lived in the 19th century, the end of the classical period of ukiyo-e, the art of woodblock-printed “pictures of the floating world.” In that time he became one of the form’s last masters, having cultivated not just a high level of artistic skill but a formidable productivity.
Visual ArtDesign Taxi

Banksy’s ‘Spike’ Artwork Heads To The NFT World In CGI Form

Valuart, a new NFT trading platform created by cryptocurrency enthusiasts Etan Genini, Vittorio Grigòlo, and Michele Fiscalini, has announced the first piece it will be auctioning. The digital artwork, Spike—inspired by Banksy’s physical artwork of the same name—will be auctioned off as an NFT, with 50% of the proceeds going...
ChinaInterior Design

Towodesign Draws on Ancient Traditions for a Passive House Exhibition in Xi'an, China

Asked to turn the second floor of developer Gaoxin Real Estate’s Xi’an sales office into a 15,000-square-foot exhibition space extolling the virtues of the passive house, Towodesign looked to the past for inspiration about how we might live in the future. The city, one of the Four Great Ancient Capitals of China, is most famous for the Terracotta Army of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, a much-visited site. Among the northern region’s other claims to fame, however, is its 4,000-
Visual Artflaunt.com

Olympic Agora | A cultural hub open ahead of 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Preparing for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) presents the Olympic Agora, an initiative that showcases a series of visual art installations, exhibitions, and digital programs with the aim to celebrate the spirit and ideals of the Olympic Movement. On view now through...
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Smithsonian African Art Museum Gets New Director, ICA Miami Acquires CryptoPunk NFT, and More: Morning Links for July 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NEW DIRECTORS HAVE BEEN GETTING HIRED AT MAJOR ART MUSEUMS in the United States at a rapid pace recently. The latest: Ngaire Blankenberg has been tapped to lead the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. Blankenberg, a veteran museum consultant, takes the place of Gus Casely-Hayford, who was picked for the job in 2017 and was named the inaugural director of the V&A East in London in 2019. Blankenberg, who was principal consultant from 2008 to 2016 at Lord Cultural Resources (an adviser to arts and cultural institutions), said in a statement, “Museums are institutions that carry a lot of systemic baggage from their colonial origins, but they are vital public spaces to reconsider how we connect and contend with one another and the planet, and where we can redefine, heal, and reconcile.”
DesignArchDaily

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT Presents The Design Process of ‘Plateau Central’ Masterplan at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Benedetta Tagliabue - Miralles Tagliabue EMBT participates in the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale with an installation detailing the design thinking behind Plateau Central Masterplan at Clichy-Montfermeil, Paris. Entitled Living within a Market - Outside space is also Home, the exhibition showcases a series of models, drawings, prototypes and collages which illustrate the principles of community building and social integration that underline the project. The installation also brings to Venice a display structure designed by Enric Miralles in 1996, reproduced for the first time this year for the Miralles series of exhibitions in Barcelona.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Take a closer look at ZHA's retrospective "ZHA Close Up – Work & Research" at MAM Shanghai

The Modern Art Museum (MAM) is presenting the first exhibition of Zaha Hadid Architects in mainland China, with a retrospective display of projects dating from 1982 to today. The exhibition, titled ZHA Close Up – Work & Research, explores the pioneering research and interconnecting relationships that unite ZHA's projects around the globe, detailing the technological innovations that are transforming how the studio imagines, designs and constructs built environments.
Economyinvesting.com

Charlie Munger Faces Backlash For Praising Chinese Rule

Charlie Munger Faces Backlash For Praising Chinese Rule. Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) Vice Chairman praised Chinese repression. Particularly, Munger praised how the China silenced Alibaba’s Jack Ma. Also, Munger wishes US regulators could follow in China’s footsteps. Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman, Charlie Munger is facing criticism for praising Chinese...
Lifestylewineindustryadvisor.com

Nature and UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Burgundy, France

July 7th – Gardens and natural areas are at the heart of what travelers are looking for in terms of well-being and relaxation. This summer, 8 locations listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites are offering an immersion in unspoiled but managed nature in Burgundy. The Burgundians partnership with nature:. The...
Video GamesDesign Taxi

Games Giant Tencent Unrolls Face Recognition Tech To Catch Nighttime Gaming

Facial recognition software that kicks in every nightfall is now being deployed by Chinese gaming corporation Tencent Games in a bid to confront excessive gaming between minors. The ‘midnight-patrol’ technology takes effect between 10pm and 8am, utilizing details registered in a national database. The World Health Organization recognized gaming addiction...
ApparelDesign Taxi

Adidas Creates World’s First Liquid, Swimmable Billboard To Showcase Swimwear

To encourage acceptance and sports for all, Adidas swims deep into the conscience through the world’s first liquid billboard. The meaningful activation, set up at one of Dubai’s most-visited beaches, comes hand in hand with the sportswear giant dipping its toes into inclusive swimwear, including burkinis. Featuring a transparent acrylic...
Visual Artarchitecturaldigest.com

Damien Hirst’s New Exhibition in Paris Celebrates Life With Full Force

Damien Hirst is perhaps the master of all things dots. From his infamous Spot Series to his Visual Candy paintings, the artist has long explored the motif in countless styles. And though his new Cherry Blossom paintings are a continuation of the speckled signature, the series marks a culminated shift. Unlike his infamous early Spot Paintings—mainly crafted by assistants with a mechanical-like precision in their candy-coated perfection, the Cherry Blossoms fully embrace the return of the artist’s hand—imbued with life, vitality, and messiness. “It’s been so good to make them. I’ve been completely lost in color and paint in my studio,” Hirst tells the Fondation Cartier, appearing paint-drenched in his workspace as he hops from canvas to canvas.
TwitterDesign Taxi

BBC Defends Logo Refresh Reported To Cost ‘Tens Of Thousands Of Pounds’

Old logo (above) VS new logo (below). Images via BBC and BBC Select. The BBC has been dealt with Big, Brutal Contempt due to a subtle logo change that it quietly rolled out this year. In hindsight, it was a good thing that the network had kept mum about the change, because internet users have hawked in and are complaining about taxpayers’ money being “wasted” over a nearly identical version.
Museumsartforum.com

Ngaire Blankenberg to Lead National Museum of African Art

The Smithsonian has named Ngaire Blankenberg as the next director of the Museum of African Art. Blankenberg, a member of the African diaspora and a longtime arts consultant with a history of helping museums and cultural organizations become more inclusive and engaged with their surrounding communities and the world at large, assumed leadership of the Washington, DC, institution July 6. She succeeds interim director Deborah Mack, who stepped in after Augustus Casely-Hayford left the post in March 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy