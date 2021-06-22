Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

DIY Resin Keychains Make Great Handmade Gifts

By Amy
modpodgerocksblog.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA DIY resin keychain makes a great gift! Learn how to make DIY resin keychains in a variety of styles using these simple tutorials. I’ve made lots of keychains over the course of my life. I think if you’re a crafter, it’s inevitable. Maybe a keychain was the first thing you ever made? I know that when I went to church camp at age 8, I branded a leather cross keychain that my mom I believe still carries to this day. She did for years.

modpodgerocksblog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resin#Diy#Alcohol#Polish#Glitter Small#Keychain Drill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Apparelkidsactivitiesblog.com

Let’s Make a DIY Glue Batik T-Shirt

Today we are excited about our DIY Glue Batik T-Shirt project is such an easy and fun idea for kids of all ages (grown-ups too!). This fun summer t-shirt craft is perfect to make with both little kids and teenagers alike. My 8 and 11 year old kids had a blast making these homemade batik shirts. If your kid is old enough to draw a straight line, then they can make this t-shirt craft!
Home & GardenPopSugar

30 DIY Home Gifts That Look Expensive, but Are Easy to Re-Create

There's nothing more special than getting a homemade gift, but giving one is even more fun! Tapping into your creativity and giving your friend or loved one a present that's unique to them is not only thoughtful, but also affordable. There are countless DIY gifts you can make, especially when it comes to presents for the home. From super-cool oxidized copper planters for the plant parent who wants to show off their latest and greatest greenery to cute map-themed coasters that can document your traveler's favorite spots, these DIY ideas are special, distinctive, and truly one of a kind. If you want to give them a present for their home that they'll never forget, check out these creative DIYs that you can make in no time. Trust us, everyone will love them!
Lifestylehelloglow.co

You Can Make this DIY Enzyme Cleaner from Kitchen Scraps

A good enzyme cleaner is a total godsend. I’m sure anyone with small children or pets knows exactly what I mean! When we first brought our 8-week old puppy home, my husband and I went through a gallon of the stuff a week. Okay, it probably wasn’t that much – but it was darn close.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Recyclable Handmade Lap Easels

The Solutions4lifeUA Portable Lap Easel is a stylish accessory designed for artists and professionals alike that will provide them with a dedicated spot to perform their practice. The easel features a handmade design that is achieved with Baltic plywood that has been polished to give it a durable yet stylish finish. This material enables it to be 100% recyclable, and comes in two finish options including brown and transparent.
Beauty & Fashionmodpodgerocksblog.com

Resin Crafts: Cool Projects to Make with Epoxy

Learn how to make these resin crafts for home or gifts! These 30+ resin craft ideas are perfect for beginners. Get tips and tricks for success too!. I’ll be honest, I love it when crafts come back around. It’s happened with Mod Podge several times – as you might expect with a product that is over 50 years old. It’s nice when the next generation can enjoy something that I enjoyed as a kid. Annnnddd I just made myself sound really old.
Electronicsarchitectureartdesigns.com

14 Clever Docking Station Designs That Will Make The Perfect Gift

Working from home has been a real blessing for some and a hassle for others. But if you’ve been lucky enough to have the chance to work from home, you know just how important proper organization is. It is easy to get carried away with unimportant things while working from home and in turn, become unproductive, but if you’ve got everything properly organized, working from home should feel all that much better than working from a shared office.
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Mail

Creative DIY couple build an incredible play kitchen for their kids using buys from Bunnings - and it only cost $200 to make

A couple have revealed how they made a stunning play kitchen for their children using affordable supplies from Bunnings Warehouse. Carly Jade and her partner Josh, from Emerald Beach in New South Wales, made the 'mud kitchen' using timber, pine decking boards, rattan and paint along with smaller pieces of unused wood from previous home projects.
Designmymodernmet.com

These Handmade Pieces of Wood Mountain Wall Art Will Bring the Great Outdoors Into Any Home

Starting your own creative business can be nerve-racking and feel like a huge leap of faith. However, sometimes that leap can really pay off. Such is the case for Paige Hall of Buttons and Pearl, her Etsy shop where she sells her own original wood art. Though she’s worked with wood for many years, making things such as custom jewelry boxes and watch boxes, it was only during the pandemic that she took the plunge into making and selling her own original wood wall art.
Lifestylesnntv.com

How to Make Epoxy Resin Letters by Channel Letter Machine?

Originally Posted On: https://www.varibend.com/how-to-make-epoxy-resin-letters-by-channel-letter-machine/. How to Make Epoxy Resin Letters by Channel Letter Machine?. LED epoxy resin letters is a new type of LED signs in the advertising industry. With its beautiful luminosity, it has been the favorite of a majority of the most popular brands in the world making it one of the most easily recognizable marketing tools.
Lifestylefreeweekly.com

Great gifts for men

Q. I’m a man who has always been frugal when buying my own clothes; that is, I have preferred Kohl’s to Brooks Brothers. When it comes to gift giving, I also have chosen medium-priced traditional clothes or simply given gift certificates. However, this time I want to choose something very, very special to give to my 75-year old doctor, who is retiring next month. He has been unusually kind to my family for many years, and I don’t want money to affect my choice of gift. The first thing I thought of was an article of clothing. Do you have any suggestions?
ApparelBrit + Co

Make A Statement In These DIY Acrylic Earrings

It's no secret that statement jewelry is back in a big way this year, especially *all* the acrylic resin earrings. So it's pretty obvi that we would try this trend out in-house and make our own colorful ear candy. Ahead you'll find three unique twists on this modern (and throwback) style staple.
LifestylePosted by
Domino

5 Kitchen Knife Storage Ideas, Starting With Julia Child’s Space-Saving Favorite

Knives are one of those cooking tools where it’s not just nice if you have a place to store them—you need a spot to put them. Safety is the name of the game as far as keeping ultrasharp, pointy objects out of the way when not in use, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Whether you want your tried-and-true chef’s knife tucked away or your whole collection out on display, our favorite kitchen knife storage ideas span both solutions. Plus they work wonders in tiny rooms as well as large ones with lots of countertop space.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 3 Exterior Paint Colors That Help a Home Sell the Fastest

When it comes time to give your home a fresh coat of paint, there’s the always option of choosing a new color. But which shade will look the best when all’s said and done?. A huge part of a home’s marketability has to do with curb appeal — and the exterior paint color plays a major role. According to a 2019 analysis by Zillow, diving into some basic curb appeal projects — including repainting the exterior of your home — is a must when preparing a home for sale. This rings especially true during these pandemic times when buyers are more reliant on photos and virtual showings when house-hunting.
ReligionElectronicsWeekly.com

Fable: Great Gifts Can Have Great Downsides

“One of the most creative men that I’ve ever known in my life, or hope to. He had a marvellous way of simplifying a problem and getting at the fundamental part of it, cutting away all of the extraneous information and getting a model simple enough to be handled mathematically or experimentally. I think it must be the same working with any really creative individual – the ideas flow so fast that it keeps you busy trying to keep up. Consequently,your rate of learning is very, very high because you are working so hard to understand what is being given to you. This is a characteristic of a good.
Hair CareTree Hugger

How to Make a DIY Dry Shampoo

Homemade dry shampoo can be whipped up quickly and easily using a few simple ingredients you'll find in your pantry—a fact you might have not imagined as you browsed the wide variety of commercial dry shampoos available. Dry shampoo works by introducing an absorbent powder (arrowroot is best but cornstarch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy