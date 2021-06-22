DIY Resin Keychains Make Great Handmade Gifts
A DIY resin keychain makes a great gift! Learn how to make DIY resin keychains in a variety of styles using these simple tutorials. I’ve made lots of keychains over the course of my life. I think if you’re a crafter, it’s inevitable. Maybe a keychain was the first thing you ever made? I know that when I went to church camp at age 8, I branded a leather cross keychain that my mom I believe still carries to this day. She did for years.modpodgerocksblog.com