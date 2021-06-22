Duluth marathon participants hope races, crowds return to Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE — Brent Wathke finished Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday in 2 hours, 56 minutes, 51 seconds. It wasn’t the time he was shooting for, but he was thrilled that races are back. It was his first race since Twin Cities Marathon in October 2019.

Wathke, 38, of Eau Claire, said it has been a struggle to train for the 26.2-mile trek — starting near Two Harbors, Minn., and finishing in Duluth — after the long break with no races because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though he has run plenty of miles, it hasn’t been race-pace workouts.

He admits his back began to hurt Saturday and he walked a few times.

“When everything was shut down, and the stress with that, I put in the miles,” Wathke said. “Last year was probably my biggest running year.”

While Wathke did a virtual marathon, he said it’s just not the same. So, it was a thrill to arrive at the starting line in Two Harbors and be around other runners.

“Just to get out there, and see other people, and have other runners pick you up, is great,” Wathke said. “It’s good to be around like-minded people, and have strangers cheer for you.”

Grandma’s Marathon was the first major race back this year. Organizers cut the field of runners in half; only 2,775 participants finished the marathon. A typical year is closer to 6,500. Wathke said everyone was required to wear masks on the bus ride to the start line, and there was more spacing at the indoor expo and outdoor finishing area than in past years, and a ‘bag drop’ was eliminated. Also, the race didn’t use “pacers” on the course, which helped to spread out runners. It is common for a group of runners to stick together next to a paid “pacer,” who runs an exact time to get people across the finish line at the time they want.

After most area races in the Chippewa Valley skipped 2020, many are planning their return later this summer and fall. Watermelon Fest in Stanley is bringing back its 5K (3.1-mile) race on July 25.

The Pure Water Days races in Chippewa Falls were held last year, but it was just a race, with participants spread out and no after-party gathering in the parking lot. This year, Pure Water Days is slated to return Aug. 14. The Buckshot Run returns to Carson Park on Saturday, Sept. 4, and the Eau Claire Marathon races return Sept. 26.

Wathke said after seeing how well organizers at Grandma’s Marathon did over the weekend, he is confident races can return.

“Absolutely, I’m very hopeful,” Wathke said. “I’m confident it can be done. We know being outside is a lot safer. People listened (to the rules) because it’s something we really missed, and we really wanted to do. I think race directors are doing a good job making sure things are safe.”

Randy Aumann, 55, of Loyal ran a 3:45:19. It was his 45th ever marathon, and he believes he has done 20 Grandma’s races. Like Wathke, Aumann last did a race more than a year ago, when he ran a January 2020 marathon in Arizona.

“It felt awesome to be back out there,” Aumann said. “My speed sucked, but I got to see the lake. It felt nice to have life back to normal. The distance is humbling.”

Aumann agreed that he believes races should return soon to the Chippewa Valley.

“I see it coming back around,” Aumann said. “At the start, the vibe was there, not much different than any other year. If it goes well and there is no fallout from (Grandma’s), it makes it easier for the rest to go ahead.”

Brent Kann, 34, of Eau Claire, was the fastest runner from the Chippewa Valley, finishing at 2:33:08, for 38th place out of 2,775 runners. It was his first race since December 2019, although he participated in the Birkebeiner ski race each of the past two Februarys. Kann said he trains by himself, so it wasn’t as much of a challenge for him returning to the race field.

”I definitely missed it, and going to races,” Kann said. “I think (races) can be done safely. If they do it for a major race like there, I don’t see why it would be a problem for our Eau Claire races to be done safely as well.”

Kann said it felt unusual to be around so many people at the finish line. He thinks events like these are safe, especially for those who have gotten a vaccination.

”If you don’t get vaccinated, perhaps you should stay home,” Kann said.