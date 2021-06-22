Cancel
Randolph Board of Ed reverses decision to remove holiday names from school calendar

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Randolph Board of Education has reversed its decision to remove the names of holidays from the school calendar following a contentious school board meeting. Earlier this month, the board decided to remove the names of all holidays from the school calendar and replace the names with simply “day off.” The decision was made following controversy over Columbus Day and a nationwide push to change the name that holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day.

brooklyn.news12.com
Comments / 0

Community Policy