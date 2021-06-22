Randolph Board of Ed reverses decision to remove holiday names from school calendar

(Olivia MN-) The BOLD School District is going to be holding a special election after school board member Melissa Sagedahl resigned. Sagedahl, of Olivia, was reelected to her second 4-year term last November. The Renville County Register says Sagedahl told them the reason behind her resignation was a private matter. At Monday's BOLD School Board meeting, outgoing superintendent Dale Brandsoy said because of the length of time left on Sagedahl's term, they must hold a special election to replace her instead of leaving the seat vacant. A date for the election has not yet been set, and the board has the option of appointing someone to temporarily fill the seat until the election takes place.