OCAT Shanghai Shuts Down after Sexist Showing Sparks Outrage
Independent art space OCAT Shanghai has closed indefinitely amid a firestorm of anger ignited by its display of Song Ta’s 2013 work Uglier and Uglier. The seven-plus-hour video is made up of surreptitiously shot footage showing young women crossing a college campus in China. Each of the five thousand women is ranked by the artist in order of attractiveness and awarded a number, which appears as a caption beneath her image. Categories into which Song sorts the women include “barely forgivably ugly,” “unforgivably ugly,” and “absolutely unforgivably ugly.”www.artforum.com