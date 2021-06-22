Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

OCAT Shanghai Shuts Down after Sexist Showing Sparks Outrage

artforum.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent art space OCAT Shanghai has closed indefinitely amid a firestorm of anger ignited by its display of Song Ta’s 2013 work Uglier and Uglier. The seven-plus-hour video is made up of surreptitiously shot footage showing young women crossing a college campus in China. Each of the five thousand women is ranked by the artist in order of attractiveness and awarded a number, which appears as a caption beneath her image. Categories into which Song sorts the women include “barely forgivably ugly,” “unforgivably ugly,” and “absolutely unforgivably ugly.”

www.artforum.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Video Art#Chinese#Ocat Shanghai#Wechat Post#Twitter#Beijing Youth Daily#Newsweek#Cnn#Artasiapacific#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
News Break
Arts
News Break
BBC
Country
China
Related
Visual Artartreview.com

Art and ‘Everyday Reality’ in China

A new history of art in post-Mao China and a study of the fate of the country’s rural hometowns – reviewed. The Art of Contemporary China is the latest addition to Thames & Hudson’s iconic ‘World of Art’ series. Although Jiang Jiehong politely kicks against the series’ encyclopaedic construction, explaining that his story will be rooted in the particular social and cultural context of post- Mao China as opposed to the world history of art. What this means in practice is that his narrative is structured by themes (art’s relationship to the masses and collectivism; to tradition; to urban transformation; and to a constrained society) drawn, as he puts it, from the ‘everyday reality’ of China, rather than a conventional chronology.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Industrygentside.co.uk

Nuclear accident has created strange hybrid pigs in Japan

Since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that took place in 2011, the area around the plant has been devoid of human life. Instead, theanimals have been thriving. Many species including bears, wolves, horses, deer, foxes, and pigs have been taking advantage of the wild terrain in the 20-kilometer exclusion zone that was created around the Japanese nuclear plant. A similar phenomenon was observed in the Chernobyl area as well.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Smithsonian African Art Museum Gets New Director, ICA Miami Acquires CryptoPunk NFT, and More: Morning Links for July 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NEW DIRECTORS HAVE BEEN GETTING HIRED AT MAJOR ART MUSEUMS in the United States at a rapid pace recently. The latest: Ngaire Blankenberg has been tapped to lead the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. Blankenberg, a veteran museum consultant, takes the place of Gus Casely-Hayford, who was picked for the job in 2017 and was named the inaugural director of the V&A East in London in 2019. Blankenberg, who was principal consultant from 2008 to 2016 at Lord Cultural Resources (an adviser to arts and cultural institutions), said in a statement, “Museums are institutions that carry a lot of systemic baggage from their colonial origins, but they are vital public spaces to reconsider how we connect and contend with one another and the planet, and where we can redefine, heal, and reconcile.”
Designhypebeast.com

"Marbre, Porcelaine, LEGO," The Latest Exhibition by Ai Weiwei

On view at Paris’ Galerie Max Hetzler. Ai Weiwei has unveiled his latest exhibition, titled “Marbre, Porcelaine, LEGO” at Paris’ Galerie Max Hetzler. The solo show is the second with Max Hetzler and presents a wide array of international iconography which reflects the Chinese conceptual artists stance on political activism. Traverse the room and you’ll find an altered version of the Saudi Arabian flag, which alludes to the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi, to a display of rendered LEGO-bricks, which reference the German rescue vessel SeaWatch.
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
ARTnews

Noah Horowitz to Step Down as Art Basel’s Director Americas

After six years at the helm of Art Basel’s operations in the Americas, Noah Horowitz will step down from his director role at the end of August, just four months before the fair’s marquee U.S. event in Miami Beach is set to open after canceling its 2020 edition because of the pandemic. The news was first reported by Artnet News.
Entertainmentartforum.com

Faces of 850 Trans People to Grace London’s Fourth Plinth

London’s Fourth Plinth Commission has announced the next two works to occupy the fourth plinth in the city’s Trafalgar Square. The first, to appear in autumn 2022, is to be a bronze sculpture by Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu of preacher and African independence hero John Chilembwe and his friend the British missionary John Chorley. The work is based on a 1914 photograph taken at the opening of Chilembwe’s new church in Nyasaland (now Malawi), showing both men wearing hats—and thus depicting Chilembwe engaged in an act of rebellion. “In 1914 in Nyasaland,” Kambalu told Reuters, “Africans were not allowed to wear hats in front of white people.” The sculpture will present Chilembwe as larger than life, while the dimensions of Chorley’s figure will echo those of the figures permanently occupying the square’s other three plinths, to show that “this is Chilembwe’s story,” according to Kambalu.
Entertainmentartforum.com

South Korea to Build New Museum to House Samsung Collection

South Korean minister of culture, sports, and tourism Hwang Hee on July 7 announced that a new museum is being established to house the art collection of late Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee. Lee’s heirs donated the multibillion-dollar collection—which comprises 23,181 artworks and cultural objects by artists including Picasso, Monet, and Giacometti, plus at least twenty antiquities officially designated as National Treasures—to several state institutions in April in order to offset a substantial inheritance tax.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Ukraine's plan for female cadets to march in high heels sparks outrage

Ukraine's defense ministry has been heavily criticized over plans for female cadets to march in high heels at a parade celebrating the country's independence next month. Photos published by the ministry on Facebook Thursday showed the women from the Military Institute at the Taras Shevchenko National University in the country's capital, Kyiv, marching in the shoes, along with camouflage pants, shirts and hats.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Politics19fortyfive.com

It Would Be Pure Hell: Pray to God a War Between China and Japan Never Happens

Let’s not understate the likelihood of war in East Asia or kid ourselves that the United States can remain aloof should China and Japan enter the lists. It’s tough for Westerners to fathom the nature of the competition or the passions it stokes. From an intellectual standpoint, we have little trouble comprehending the disputes pitting the Asian rivals against each other. For example, both Tokyo and Beijing claim sovereignty over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, a tiny archipelago near Taiwan and the Ryukyus. China covets control of offshore air and sea traffic, hence its East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and its efforts to rewrite the rules governing use of the nautical commons. Undersea energy resources beget frictions about where to draw the lines bounding exclusive economic zones (EEZs). And so on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy