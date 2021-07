The Riverton City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow evening at 5:30 to consider several issues. Primary among them is budget transfers to complete the city’s 2020-2021 budget before the end of the fiscal year, a change order for the Hill Street Reconstruction project of just under $200-thousand dollars for utility line replacement; to determine if fireworks will be allowed in the city on July 4th, and ratification of the naming of the Riverton Junior Football League Field at Brett Watson Field. The meeting will be at City Hall.