Eau Claire, WI

EC man arrested for child sex assault

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 17 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been arrested for child sexual assault.

Anthony D. Krall, 28, 812 Ferry St., appeared for a bond hearing Friday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs released Krall on a signature bond and set a return date for Aug. 31.

Gibbs ordered Krall to not have any contact with the victim, the victim's family or residence, or any unsupervised interactions with juveniles.

The Eau Claire Police Department was the arresting agency. No police report was immediately available Monday.

