Fire on Saturday doesn't shut down Advanced Laser

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A fire damaged a $1.5 million machine at Advanced Laser Machining in Chippewa Falls on Saturday. However, no one was injured, and the company is still in operation.

Rebecca Gudis, ALM’s human resources manager, said 10 workers were in the building, located at 600 Cashman Drive, when the fire occurred at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“The fire is limited to one machine,” Gudis said. “Were were rapidly able to extinguish it. It’s not a total loss. Zero damage to our building, and no one was injured. We’re excited and really thankful we had a lot of businesses reach out to us and ask if they could help.”

While that machine is shut down, Gudis said work has continued as usual.

“We don’t expect our business to be heavily impacted by this,” Gudis said. “We should be able to move forward and complete all our customers’ orders.”

Gudis praised her staff for getting the fire under control so quickly. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

“We know it was under the machine, but we don’t know why it started,” she said.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman praised both the company employees and the city’s firefighters for quickly extinguishing the blaze.

“It’s really important you have these types of trainings,” Hoffman said. “A situation like that could have been horrific, but it was very well contained.”

Advanced Laser Machining provides precision metal-fabricating, including punching, forming, welding and assembly with the use of lasers. Customers range from construction firms to aviation, defense and communication companies.

They now have 170 employees. In 2015, they were named the Chippewa County “Business of the Year” by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corp.

“Advanced Laser is a very important part of the community,” Hoffman said. “It’s one of the key components that makes us a great community, with our business diversity.”

Charlie Walker, CCEDC executive director, said Advanced Laser Machining has “grown into a manufacturing powerhouse.”

“We’re pleased (the fire) didn’t affect their supply chain and they didn’t have to shut down,” Walker said. “Those pieces of equipment are very expensive. The employees are trained on what to do if a machine burns out.”

The company was founded in 1996, and moved to its present site in 1998. They doubled their space in 2004, and added a $4 million, 34,000-square-foot addition in 2014.

The city sold ALM 7.5 acres in July 2018 so the company could build another 25,000-square-foot expansion.