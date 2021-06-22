Fieldy Announces He’s Taking a Hiatus from Korn to Deal with Personal Issues

In a new interview with the "Do You Know Jack?" podcast, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch discussed the 25th anniversary of the band's second album, "Life Is Peachy". Asked how he and his bandmates avoided the dreaded sophomore jinx while making the follow-up to 1994's double-platinum self-titled debut, Brian said: "Defintely it was a thing where [the record company and management] tried to scare us. They were, like, 'Sophomore jinx. You don't want that. So you guys need to go work. But at the same time, we need you to have an album ready in six weeks.' And we didn't write nothing yet. The first record we had our whole early 20s to write, and now we had two months to write and record a record. We did it so fast. And the management was — they weren't pressuring us, but they were, like, 'It would be really helpful if you guys could just bring it.' We told the producer and everything. And Ross [Robinson, producer] back then, he was young; we were all young. We were, like, 'Yeah. Let's go do it. Let's go tear it up.' And once we had 'A.D.I.D.A.S.' and 'Twist' and 'No Place To Hide', we were, like, 'Okay.' 'Cause once [singer Jonathan Davis] did [the scat vocals on] 'Twist', it was, like, 'What in the hell was that?' And we were, like, 'Let's open the record with that. And people will be, like, 'What? What is this?' No one ever has done that… We looked at [Jonathan after he had recorded his vocals]. We were, like, 'Who are you?' So, we were just, like, 'Okay. It doesn't sound like nobody else.' And that's a key for music. Back then, anyway, and even now, I'd say, if you have something unique and it makes you feel something, it's gonna stand out above the rest. But more than anything, we felt it. We were, like, 'Oh my God. We can't wait to play this onstage,' no matter if there was two hundred people there or thousands."