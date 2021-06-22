Cancel
Fieldy Announces He’s Taking a Hiatus from Korn to Deal with Personal Issues

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorn’s founding bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu announced that he will not be playing on Korn’s upcoming co-headlining tour with Staind so he can focus on working through “some personal issues.” The band has yet to announce who will be filling in for him, but the last time that Fieldy took a leave from touring in 2017, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s then 12-year-old son Tye filled in.

