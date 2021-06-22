Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letter: Nation At Risk

By Karen Hochstein, Hartington, Nebraska
Yankton Daily Press
 17 days ago

Our country is in danger of being destroyed due to the apathy of her citizen patriots. We’re no longer governed as a nation dedicated to the adherence of the biblical principles that made this nation great and prosperous. Instead, we are governed by an administration of radicalized people intent on its transformation into an American version of Marxism/Communism. We’re at risk of losing our freedoms and our destiny as a God-fearing, favored nation if we continue down this path.

www.yankton.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communism#American#Critical Race Theory#Marxist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Our nation's democracy needs an overhaul

When the wheels on the bus of democracy go round, and there’s nothing between the steel of the rims and the ground, it’s only a matter of time until sparks flying off of those wheels and catch on something, setting the whole works ablaze. At this critical moment in the...
Richmond, KYRichmond Register

Letters to the Editor

NAACP thanks community for support of Juneteenth celebration. As the President of the Richmond-Madison County Branch of the NAACP, I want to say thank you. Our vision was to create a community event that would share and discuss the historical background of June 19th, 1865, and why it is so significant in American history. Our vision was accomplished, thanks to the amazing fellowship of the people of Madison County, a county that reflects the great diversity and rich history of the United States.
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

Letter: No Place

In response to the letter “It’s all the same” published June 10. I was deeply offended and outraged by Dan Bercu’s overtly anti-Semitic letter to the editor in last week’s edition of The Malibu Times. The letter starts off by stating that Abraham was “more promiscuous than Jeffrey Epstein” and goes on to say that a devious Jacob “cemented Jews’ reputation as shrewd Wall Street traders.” It is exactly this kind of horrible stereotype of money grubbing Jews which has been used to incite violence against the Jews throughout history. Giving Mr. Bercu all benefit of the doubt, it is conceivable that he was trying to be funny, but his use of stereotypes was hurtful, not remotely amusing.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Feague

Recently letters on racism, white supremacy, equity, divisiveness, etc. have appeared. The most recent was by Ms. Allison Zimpfer. Anyone with any knowledge of history is aware of the past. The choice to “punish the sons for the sins of their fathers” is not new. The phrase “All men are...
PoliticsEast Bay Times

Letters: Aggressive approach | Illegal fireworks | Targeting zoning | Abandoned bunnies | National standard | Putin’s spin

I couldn’t agree more with reader David Cohen (“Realign spending priorities to solve water crisis,” Letters to the Editor, Page A6, June 22). California and the federal government spend hundreds of millions of dollars on special interest programs of dubious value, or that serve only a small group of citizens, but virtually nothing on water that benefits everyone. Does the proposed federal infrastructure package include cross-country canals that can transport excess floodwater to areas of need? Desalinization plants, canals, storage dams — we need them all.
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Letters to the editor for Wednesday, June 30: COVID-19 vaccine is national security

There are no laws or regulations preventing us from going into dangerous situations, be it swimming in swift currents or climbing mountains where you endanger only oneself. There would be no laws against drunken driving if one could only injure or kill oneself. But there are such laws because the individual puts others in harm’s way. The same is true of regulations regarding the pandemic. It is especially true now that the variants are more contagious and deadly. If one refuses to be vaccinated, that person is increasing the risk of spreading a more deadly and contagious virus.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Fixing nation of incarceration (letter)

The U.S. has about 25% of the world’s prison population despite having only about 5% of the world’s overall population. In my view, punishment isn’t the only answer. In fact it’s documented that it creates criminals. How can we decrease our prison population?. 1. Rely more on restorative justice and...
SocietyYankton Daily Press

Letter: ‘True Versions’

I was thoroughly entertained by the letter (Press & Dakotan, June 22) from Karen Hochstein. Of course, it contained many fallacies, especially those concerning the founding capitalists. Trust me, they did not lose their wealth. Not all of the founding fathers believed in biblical principles; far from it. What made...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: City 'gifted' policy is at odds with state, national standards

We read with incredulity and alarm the June 14 story in The Daily Progress, “86% of Charlottesville students in grades 3-11 are identified as gifted.”. What definition of “gifted” are the Charlottesville schools using and for what purpose? The federal government defines gifted and talented students as those who “give evidence of high achievement capability ... and who need services or activities not ordinarily provided by the school in order to fully develop those capabilities.” The majority of states, including Virginia, use essentially the same definition.
U.S. Politicspbs.org

Poorer nations are ‘perilously at risk’ as delta variant spreads. Can the U.S. help?

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Yankton Daily Press

Letter: ‘Sad And Disappointed’

How sad and disappointed I found it that in the July 2 edition of the Press & Dakotan there was no article, no photos, not even mention of the returning 196 National Guard unit. What better article COULD have been written so close to this nation’s Independence Day as these brave soldiers returned after spending 10 months in Africa! Thanks to these brave women and men for protecting this great country!!
ProtestsThe Big Lead

Meghan McCain: American Athletes Protesting is a National Security Risk

There has been much ado about Olympian Gwen Berry's decision to protest the National Anthem during the Tokyo 2020 trials over the weekend. On Monday, FOX News' Dan Crenshaw demanded Berry be removed from the team. Today, Meghan McCain went on The View to argue that American athletes protesting on a national stage is just giving Russia easy propaganda to work with, which in turn makes it a national security risk.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Filibuster

Watching the motion to allow debate on HR1 (For the People Act) go down to defeat based simply on the Filibuster in the Senate, I am now convinced of the need to eliminate or at least modify this unnecessary US Senate rule. As stated in a recent column in this...
Electionstucson.com

Letter: A Letter to Kyrsten Sinema

Americans are sick to death of inaction- on justice, on climate change, on voting rights, and they're sick of the realization that they're falling farther & farther behind while a tiny few get obscenely rich. We sent democrats to Washington to enact change, not prop up a dysfunctional status quo. But that's exactly what you're doing Kyrsten. Why?
InternetPosted by
Reason.com

Facebook Will Now Ban Criticism of "Concepts, Institutions, Ideas, Practices, or Beliefs" When They Risk "Harm, Intimidation, or Discrimination" Against Religious, National, or Other Groups

Facebook is adding the following to its "hate speech policy":. Content attacking concepts, institutions, ideas, practices, or beliefs associated with protected characteristics, which are likely to contribute to imminent physical harm, intimidation or discrimination against the people associated with that protected characteristic. Facebook looks at a range of signs to determine whether there is a threat of harm in the content. These include but are not limited to: content that could incite imminent violence or intimidation; whether there is a period of heightened tension such as an election or ongoing conflict; and whether there is a recent history of violence against the targeted protected group. In some cases, we may also consider whether the speaker is a public figure or occupies a position of authority.
wiartonecho.com

Letter to Council: Observe Canada Day as a Nation in Mourning

OurKincardine acknowledges that our homes, places of work and worship are located on the traditional territory of the Anishinabek Nation: the people of the Three Fires known as the Ojibway, Odawa, and Pottawatomie Nations. These are the traditional lands of the Chippewas of Saugeen and the Chippewas of Nawash, now known as the Saugeen Ojibway Nation. We recognize their historic connection to the land and appreciate their continued stewardship of thisbeautiful place we all call home.
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Letter: Vulgar Display

My wife and I took a leisurely ride down West City Limits Road Sunday evening, July 4. To our great dismay, there were several flags denigrating our American flag with vulgar words. What a stain on the day we celebrate being an American. It’s such a disappointment to know that...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Letter: Wonderful Help

Recently, after attending Yankton Medical Clinic, we were in need of help on Highway 81 about 15 miles south of Yankton. Austin Baldwin, who lived nearby, and Mike Kleinschmit from Bloomfield stopped and changed a tire for us. We are elderly. Thank you guys — good example of people willing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy