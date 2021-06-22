Letter: Nation At Risk
Our country is in danger of being destroyed due to the apathy of her citizen patriots. We’re no longer governed as a nation dedicated to the adherence of the biblical principles that made this nation great and prosperous. Instead, we are governed by an administration of radicalized people intent on its transformation into an American version of Marxism/Communism. We’re at risk of losing our freedoms and our destiny as a God-fearing, favored nation if we continue down this path.www.yankton.net