Jennifer Garner's Anti-Aging Hack Is on Amazon and Only $20 for Prime Day

I recently rewatched 13 Going on 30, and I would highly recommend you do the same. It's one of those feel-good movies that still holds up, and the mid-2000s fashion has never felt more on trend. Unexpectedly, the rewatch has done wonders for my skincare routine: It reminded me that Jennifer Garner doesn't appear to age (much like Blake Lively), and I have since made it my goal to do whatever it is that she does.