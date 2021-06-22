Cancel
Navajo President Nez Says “No”

By Dave
lakepowelllife.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navajo Council’s Legislation to Re-open is VETOED. According to the Navajo Times, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has vetoed the Navajo Council legislation that would open the Nation to tourists and other visitors. Council had voted unanimously two weeks ago for a complete re-opening. But President Nez has said...

www.lakepowelllife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navajo Nation Council#The Navajo Times#Navajo Council
