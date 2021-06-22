Navajo President Nez Says “No”

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were joined by Navajo business owners, members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish, and Division Directors at Navajo Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, as they signed Resolution CJN-36-21 into law, which lifts several COVID-19 restrictions that will allow Navajo Nation parks to reopen at 50-percent capacity with safety protocols in place as early as Thursday, and also allow schools to eventually reopen under a required safety plan. The Navajo Department of Health will issue a new Public Health Emergency Order on Wednesday, outlining safety protocols and requirements for reopening. The mask mandate remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation.