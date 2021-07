Professional athletes know they can go broke if they are not careful, but that knowledge alone may not be enough. They hear it from agents, teammates and even the leagues they play in. Sports Illustrated estimates 78% of NFL players face financial trouble within two years of leaving the game, and another 60% of NBA players are in the same boat five years after retirement. On average, NFL players last 3.3 years in the league, while NHL, MBA and MLB careers last 3.5, 4.8 and 5.6 years, respectively.